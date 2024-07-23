Kamala Harris Has Already Broken Trump

Donald Trump’s meltdown on his social media platform is ongoing as he is now claiming that Kamala Harris didn’t protect him and got him shot.

Trump posted on Truth Social, “The Biden/Harris Administration did not properly protect me, and I was forced to take a bullet for Democracy. IT WAS MY GREAT HONOR TO DO SO!”

It was such a great honor to get shot at, why is Trump complaining about it?

No one is honored to be shot at, so Trump’s claim is gibberish.

Donald Trump is lying. The Secret Service and President Biden confirmed that the ex-president was not denied security and that he had been provided with maximum security.

The Trump campaign caused part of the security problem by choosing a large open-air fairground surrounded by buildings and private property as the location for their rally. Outdoor venues are a security challenge. Notice that it was indoors for his rally in Michigan last weekend.

The Secret Service had maximum staffing at the Butler rally but had to rely on state and local police to cover the outer security rings. The breakdown came when local police told the Secret Service that they didn’t have the manpower to cover the entire outer ring, and the Secret Service did not adjust accordingly.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris had nothing to do with Trump getting shot at. The ex-president is showing his desperation by trying to use his assassination attempt against his election opponent for political gain.