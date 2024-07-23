Kamala Harris Has Taken The Lead Over Donald Trump In New Poll

Vice President Kamala Harris has a lead over Trump that is within the margin of error in a two way race, but has a four point lead when RFK Jr. is included.

Reuters reported:

Harris, whose campaign says she has secured the Democratic nomination, led Trump 44% to 42% in the national poll, a difference within the 3-percentage-point margin of error.

…

Some 56% of registered voters agreed with a statement that Harris, 59, was “mentally sharp and able to deal with challenges,” compared to 49% who said the same of Trump, 78.

…

When voters in the survey were shown a hypothetical ballot that included independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Harris led Trump 42% to 38%

A great of caution needs to be exercised when looking at the polls, but the Reuters poll is the second poll that has shown clear movement toward Vice President Harris in two days, and she hasn’t had her convention which will be another high profile appearance that will allow her to more broadly introduce herself to the voters.

What is very clear is that Donald Trump remains a deeply unpopular figure whose only hope of winning was an unengaged and unmotivated opposition.

Democrats are now motivated, and Trump could be in big trouble.