Kamala Harris To Hold Her First Campaign Rally In Wisconsin

Presumptive Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris will be holding her first campaign rally in the Milwaukee, Wisconsin area.

Brianna Johnson, Harris for President Wisconsin Communications Director, announced:

Vice President Kamala Harris is traveling to the Milwaukee area for her first rally since announcing her presidential campaign Sunday evening. It will be her ninth visit to Wisconsin since becoming Vice President and her fifth visit to the state this year. We’re proud to welcome Vice President Harris to Wisconsin, a state she once called home, where she will rally excited supporters after announcing her presidential campaign.

The Vice President’s visit comes as every major Democratic elected leader in Wisconsin has endorsed her presidential campaign, including Governor Tony Evers and every Democratic statewide elected official; Senator Tammy Baldwin and Congressmembers Gwen Moore and Mark Pocan; both state legislative Democratic leaders, the Mayors of Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay, and many cities across the state; the Democratic Party of Wisconsin; and over 90% and counting of Wisconsin delegates to the Democratic National Convention.

Democrats have built a massive Coordinated Campaign in Wisconsin, which is now entirely focused on electing Kamala Harris as president. We have 48 coordinated offices across 43 counties throughout every corner of the state with roughly 160 full-time staffers on the ground who have already begun knocking doors, making phone calls, and engaging their friends and neighbors to support Kamala Harris and Democrats up and down the ticket. We’ll continue to build on this success with events in every corner of the state this week, harnessing the grassroots energy for Kamala Harris that we’ll see in display in Milwaukee.

As Vice President Harris made clear in her remarks to the Harris for President campaign team, she is prepared to prosecute the case against Donald Trump – and there’s no better place to drive this contrast than Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Just last week, Trump and MAGA Republicans descended on this city for the Republican National Convention, highlighting his Project 2025 agenda to ban abortion nationwide, raise taxes for middle-class families, cut Social Security and Medicare, and give Trump virtually unchecked power. In Milwaukee, Trump paraded out JD Vance – a rubber stamp for his extreme agenda – the architect of Trump’s family separation policies, authors of Trump’s Project 2025, and governors who have signed dangerous and extreme abortion bans.

Tomorrow, Vice President Harris’s visit will highlight the choice facing Wisconsinites: between Donald Trump, the convicted felon who would drag this country backwards, and her brighter vision for the future, where our freedoms are protected and every American has a fair shot.

It is officially on. Harris is returning to the scene of the GOP convention crime of Trump’s rambling and incoherent acceptance speech. Vice President Harris has enough delegates that she is the presumptive Democratic nominee. Harris hasn’t named her choice for a running mate yet, but that isn’t stopping her from hitting the campaign trail and not wasting a second in making the case against Donald Trump.