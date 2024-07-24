Congressman Calls On Netanyahu To Resign After Speech To Congress

Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-CA) called on Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to resign after his speech to Congress, which left many cold.

Rep. Gomez said:

Netanyahu’s speech to Congress falls short, as have his actions since taking office, and I’m calling on him to resign immediately. I met with families of hostages today and they overwhelmingly were critical of Netanyahu and believe he’s not doing enough in service to their families and families across the region—I stand with them.

As I’ve said before, his approach to this war and his rejection of a two-state solution has led to unimaginable pain in the region, failed to keep his own people secure and made us all less safe. It’s past time for all parties to agree to a ceasefire to stop the civilian suffering in Gaza, bring the hostages home, end this terrible war and hold those responsible for October 7th accountable.

We won’t be giving Netanyahu a platform on PoliticusUSA for his false statements, but Ben Rhodes posted:

Bibi speech described a reality that doesn’t exist. Lying about cutting off access to food. Lying about civilian casualties. Avoiding responsibility for 10/7 security failure and diplomatic failure to bring hostages home. Seeking applause for unachievable military objectives.

Just imagine what this speech looks like to the rest of the world – a leader who could never even get this kind of reception in Israel given a platform to gaslight in Congress.

Hamas attacked Israel. The Israelis have a right to defend themselves. What they don’t have a right to do is what Netanyahu has done in the name of the people of Israel. There have been atrocities committed, not against Hamas, but against the civilians of Gaza. Netanyahu, like Trump, is an accused criminal who is trying to evade prosecution through elected office.

Netanyahu should resign and have never been given a platform to address Congress.