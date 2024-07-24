Republican Racist Attacks On Kamala Harris Are Already Backfiring

House Republican leadership warned its members that they have to stop making racist remarks about presumptive Democratic nominee Kamala Harris.

Politico reported:

House Republican leaders told lawmakers to focus on criticizing Vice President Kamala Harris’ record without reference to her race and gender, following caustic remarks from some Republicans attacking her on the basis of identity.

During a closed-door meeting Tuesday morning, chair of the House GOP campaign arm Richard Hudson (R-N.C.) and others issued the warning after a series of comments by their members that focused on Harris’ race as well as claims she is a “DEI” pick, according to two people in the room.

…

The remarks about Harris’ race have privately infuriated some Republicans, who feel it shifts the spotlight back on the GOP instead of Democrats’ missteps.

Here is an example of what House Republican are saying about Harris:

When asked about @KamalaHarris candidacy, @HagemanforWY calls @VP a “DEI hire.” “Intellectually, just really kind of the bottom of the barrel…I think she was a DEI hire. And I think that that’s what we’re seeing, and I just don’t think that they have anybody else.” pic.twitter.com/Dj9y4pKHrj — Josh Rultenberg (@JoshRultNews) July 23, 2024

Republicans in the Trump era have shown that they have no issue with bigoted or racist statements when they think that they can politically benefit from them.

If House Republican leadership is telling its members to back off the racist attacks, it’s because they have already seen evidence that they are backfiring.

Instead of going overtly racist, House Republican leadership apparently prefers an abuse of power where they attempt to impeach the Democratic nominee.

It isn’t that House Republican leadership wants less racism. They just want their racism to be covered with a veneer of official House action.

The racist attacks aren’t going to work. They didn’t work against Obama, and they won’t work against Harris. The country is changing and getting more diverse, so the course that Trump has put his party on is the path to defeat.