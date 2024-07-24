Trump Tried To Attack Kamala Harris In North Carolina And It Was Pathetic

Trump tried to attack Kamala Harris at his rally in North Carolina, but his efforts were old, pathetic, and tired.

Trump said:

Kamala Harris was sent to Europe to deter Russia. What a joke that was from attacking Ukraine. How did that work out? Russia answered by launching the invasion just five days after she left. Putin laughed at her like she was nothing. She is nothing. She’s, she’s so bad for us. Everything Kamala touches turns into a total disaster. She’s destroyed San Francisco where the policies check out. San Francisco 20 years ago was the greatest city in our country today. It’s not a livable city.

She’ll destroy our country if she’s elected. So we won’t let her be elected. We can’t let that happen unbelievably. Despite all of the damage he’s caused radical liberal Kamala Harris. Now he wants a promotion to deliver four more years of chaos. We’ve had the worst four years. You know, I say about Biden. If you took the 10

worst presidents in the history of our country added them up, they won’t have done the damage that crooked Joe Biden has done. But this November, the American people are going to tell her no, thanks, Kamala. You’ve done a terrible job. You’ve been terrible at everything you’ve done. You’re ultra liberal and we don’t want you here. We don’t want you anywhere. Kamala, you’re fired. Get out of here. You’re fired.

Video:

Trump first attempt at attacking Kamala Harris was just sad, "She's going to be rishi so bad for us everything. Kamala touches turns into a total disaster. She's destroyed San Francisco with the policies." pic.twitter.com/ZmZTk6VLTF — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) July 24, 2024

This is pathetic. All Trump did was cross out Joe Biden’s name, add Kamala Harris’s name and make the same bogus attacks that he was already using. Trump threw in some stuff about San Francisco, and now he is back to screaming about radical liberals, but there was nothing new in the speech.

Trump couldn’t even stay off topic. He mentally wandered off and started rambling about Biden.

The old man has lost his fastball.

He can’t attack anyone, because he memory problems are so severe that even when chained to his teleprompter, he can’t stay on topic.

If this the best that Trump and the Republicans have against Harris, they are going to get steamrolled in November.