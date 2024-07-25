The First Kamala Harris Campaign Ad Fits This Moment Perfectly

With just over 100 days to go, Harris for President released its first official video of the campaign titled “We Choose Freedom,” which hits the exact right energy of this moment.

The video features Beyonce’s song “Freedom,” and highlights what’s at stake in the upcoming election, which they define as “Americans’ rights and freedoms.”

Watch here:

The narration lays out the stakes in November, asking what kind of country we want to live in:

VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS: In this election, we each face a question.

What kind of country do we want to live in?

There are some people who think we should be a country of chaos. Of fear. Of hate.

But us. We choose something different.

We choose freedom.

The freedom not just to get by, but get ahead. The freedom to be safe from gun violence. The freedom to make decisions about your own body.

We choose a future where no child lives in poverty. Where we all can afford health care, where no one is above the law.

We believe in the promise of America and we are ready to fight for it.

Because when we fight, we win. So join us.

By defining freedom as something that applies not to guns but rather to our bodies, autonomy, right to marry, and be FREE from gun violence, the Harris campaign reclaims an rallying call long used to put the rights of gun manufacturers to make unmitigated profit ahead of actual lives. Harris’ position is the actual pro-life position. It’s pro-life for all. It features her smiling, people laughing, happy faces, faces of love and unity. This is what we can choose to walk toward, while shutting the door once and for all on Donald Trump’s toxic and violent influence over our political landscape, dividing families and friends and communities.

At the end is a link to the campaign website. The Vice President is correct, when freedfight peacefully at the ballot box for their rights and their country, they do win.

om loving Americans come together to Winning requires that all coalitions within the big tent of the Democratic Party, Independents who vote Democrat and Never Trumper Republicans put aside their specific wishlists and demands for the greater good.

It requires that everyone stop being like Trump, stop putting self above the community. There’s been a growing penchant among the electorate raised on President Barack Obama’s charisma and character to expect and demand that unique combination of traits — on top of exact policy matches. These mythical unicorns do not exist. There is no perfect candidate or ticket.

But there is Kamala Harris, who is not only prioritizing a positive version of freedom for ALL, but is also ready to take the fight to Donald Trump and his criminal cabal, so that regular Americans won’t have to live in fear and be intimidated at the ballot box anymore. As a candidate, Kamala Harris’ background as a prosecutor and her career-long mission to hold the banks and other predators accountable meets the moment.

The campaign points out correctly in their email sent to PoliticusUSA, “In just a few short days, Vice President Harris has united the Democratic Party, earning strong support from key coalitions, including labor groups, Black voters, Latino voters, AANHPI voters, women, and young voters.”

The enthusiasm and energy for Kamala Harris has made history already, even as the same voters who support her grieve over the way President Joe Biden was pushed aside by powerful special interests. But as the President made clear last night, the fate of this country is too important to focus on one person. President Joe Biden’s selfless act is the opposite of the self-serving agenda of Donald Trump, and Biden’s legacy will be not only of historic legislative achievements and decency, but of a rare and authentic patriotism unmatched in modern history.

Kamala Harris stepped into that terrifying void left when President Biden stepped aside, and quickly amassed support from various coalitions, including getting March for Our Lives first-ever endorsement and Thursday morning, an endorsement from labor leader and civil rights activist Dolores Huerta.

The campaign’s first video will be airing across all social media platforms.