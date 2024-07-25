Kamala Harris Has Taken The Lead Over Trump In Registered Voters Tracking Poll

Vice President Kamala Harris now leads Donald Trump in the registered voters weekly tracking poll from Morning Consult.

According to the Morning Consult weekly tracking poll:

– Harris now leads Trump in our tracking: In our first survey conducted fully after President Joe Biden announced he will no longer seek re-election, Harris leads Trump, 46% to 45%.

– Harris unites Democrats: Nearly 2 in 3 Democratic voters support Harris to replace Biden at the top of the ticket, more than double the 30% who said the same late last month following Biden’s concerning debate performance.

The tracking poll also found room for growth with Independents, where Harris leads 40%-38%, with 10% not knowing and 12% choosing someone else. Harris still has room to grow with Democrats, with 89% support compared to Trump’s 91% in the Republican Party. An even 5% will vote for the other party’s nominee. If Harris can gain a few more points with Democrats and Independents, she will be over  50% support.

Trump is starting to settle back into his normal level of 45%ish support.

These numbers are before Harris has named her running mate or had her convention, so she has a much higher ceiling as a candidate than Trump.

The number for Harris should continue to grow as more Democrats come home, and voters get to know her better. Donald Trump is a known entity. His support is what it is, but if Kamala Harris takes off, she has the potential to leave Trump in the dust.

