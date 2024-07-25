Trump Campaign Demands Equal Time After Biden Oval Office Address

Chris LaCivitia of the Trump campaign threatened the television networks with legal action if they didn’t give Trump equal time since President Biden gave an Oval Office address.

LaCivitia posted, “Every single network that televised this campaign speech will be getting follow-up letters from our attorneys regarding equal time. @NBCNews @CNN @ABC @CBSNews @FoxNews”

There are a few problems with the Trump campaign’s demand. Thanks to Ronald Reagan, the Fairness Doctrine no longer exists so networks are not obligated to provide equal time.

The major issue is that the President Of The United States is no longer a presidential candidate, so his address had nothing to do with the 2024 campaign. Much of Biden’s speech was spent explaining his decision not to run, going over his accomplishments, and discussing what he will do with his remaining time in office.

Donald Trump is not the president, so he has no demand for equal time in this situation.

What the Trump campaign is furious about is that Biden was able to hijack the news cycle on the day that Trump buddy Netanyahu was addressing Congress.

Donald Trump’s time as the clear leader of the presidential race lasted for about three weeks. Trump got no bounce from potentially getting shot or his political convention. Vice President Harris has wiped out any lead that Trump once had.

When a campaign is campaigning is complaining and demanding airtime, they are losing.

Donald Trump won’t be getting equal time, but the demand is an indication of how much this election has changed in a few days.