Coward Trump Backs Out Of Debate With Kamala Harris

Donald Trump, in a statement from his campaign, did what was expected and said that he would not commit to debating Kamala Harris until after the Democratic convention.

Trump campaign communications director Steven Cheung said in a statement, “Given the continued political chaos surrounding Crooked Joe Biden and the Democrat Party, general election debate details cannot be finalized until Democrats formally decide on their nominee. There is a strong sense by many in the Democrat Party — namely Barack Hussein Obama — that Kamala Harris is a Marxist fraud who cannot beat President Trump, and they are still holding out for someone ‘better.’ Therefore, it would be inappropriate to schedule things with Harris because Democrats very well could still change their minds.”

Trump has been sending signals for days that he did not want to debate on ABC News. Trump recently said that he would agree to debate Harris, but he would not debate the Vice President on ABC. Trump has refused to debate anyone who is younger than he is all through the 2o24 campaign. Trump dodged debates with Nikki Haley. Trump refused to debate Ron DeSantis. The ex-president has not debate anyone younger than him since the 2016 campaign.

Donald Trump seems to fear being seen on stage with someone younger, more energeitc, and more vital than he is.

However, if the polling keeps trending toward Harris don’t be surprised if Trump changes his tune on debates.