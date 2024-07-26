Even Rupert Murdoch’s Wall Street Journal Finds Kamala Harris Has Wiped Out Trump’s Lead

Even the conservative Rupert Murdoch-owned Wall Street Journal released a poll showing that Donald Trump’s lead is gone.

The Wall Street Journal reported:

The presidential race between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump is essentially tied, according to a new Wall Street Journal poll that shows heightened support for her among nonwhite voters and dramatically increased enthusiasm about the campaign among Democrats.

The former president leads the current vice president 49% to 47% in a two-person matchup, but that is within the margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points. Trump held a six-point lead earlier this month over President Biden, before he exited the race and backed Harris.

…

On a ballot test that included Robert F. Kennedy Jr.and other independent and third-party candidates, Harris receives 45% and Trump gets 44%. Kennedy is backed by just 4% and 5% remain undecided. Biden trailed in the multicandidate contest by six points in the last poll.

Trump has to hope that Harris’ momentum stops at its current point, or else he could see his hopes of returning to the White House swept away. Harris hasn’t chosen her running mate yet, which could result in another bounce, depending on who she chooses. The Vice President hasn’t had her convention yet, which will provide her with the biggest audience to this point of the campaign.

The ex-president is trying to back out of debating Harris, but that stance could change if she takes the lead in the polls. Trump has not had any momentum during the 2024 campaign. His lead came from Democrats abandoning Biden after the current president’s debate performance. Kamala Harris is bringing those Democrats back home, and there is more room for her support to grow, which can’t be said for Trump.

Forget what you thought you knew a week ago. This is a whole new election, and Kamala Harris has the energy and enthusiasm to potentially defeat Trump.