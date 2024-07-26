Harris Campaign Says Trump Is Hiding At Mar-a-Lago And Refusing To Debate

The Harris campaign responded to Trump trying to back out of debating the presumptive Democratic nominee by saying that the ex-president is hiding at Mar-a-Lago.

The Harris campaign issued a response to Trump’s refusal to agree to participate in a debate with Harris until after she is officially the nominee:

“I am calling for Debates, ANYTIME, ANYWHERE, ANYPLACE!”

That was Donald Trump as recently as May 6.

After calling for debates for months, Trump agreed to two debates a few days later. The next is scheduled for September 10th, on ABC News, in New York City.

But now, Trump is backing out.

Canceling.

Withdrawing.

Refusing to participate.

Hiding in Mar-a-Lago.

Vice President Harris isn’t. She said yesterday, about the September debate Trump already agreed to: “I’m ready. Let’s go.”

Vice President Harris is dong more events in a day than ex-president Trump is doing in a week. Hanging out at Mar-a-Lago and staging fake cabinet meetings is not campaigning.

Republicans will eventually realize that they have a real problem. Their 78-year-old nominee doesn’t like to leave the house more than once or twice a week. Trump is still acting like he has this election won when the polling has already shifted beneath him.

In another week or less, Donald Trump will probably be losing this election.

After the Democratic convention, he will likely be firmly behind.

This is the moment when Republicans should be out there defining VP Harris, and their nominee should be leading the charge. Instead, Trump is at home, playing golf and pretending to be president.

Trump is scared to debate Harris because he doesn’t want to be exposed on stage by a younger politician. It’s the same reason he refused to debate Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis during the Republican presidential primary.

The election has turned. It is now about Donald Trump, and he seems too scared to agree to a debate or two with Kamala Harris.