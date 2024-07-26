40 Former Republican And Democratic DOJ Officials Endorse Kamala Harris

Forty former DOJ officials from both parties have signed a letter endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris for president.

Here is the full letter:

The fabric of the nation, the rule of law and the future of the Democracy are at stake in this election. For almost four years, Joe Biden has fought to restore America. He guided us out of a devastating global pandemic, created millions of jobs, increased opportunity for all Americans, and rebuilt global alliances that make our nation safer. We thank him for his extraordinary years of service and for his historic decision to put the nation first and pass the torch to the next generation of leaders. We join him enthusiastically in endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris to be the next President of the United States.

Vice President Harris is the best choice to defeat Donald Trump and lead the nation. She has been a key partner with President Biden in rebuilding America and its standing in the world. She has been a tireless advocate for American workers, reproductive freedom and the rule of law. As President of the Senate, she cast a record number of tie-breaking votes to stop the Republican right from blocking progress for our country.

As the elected Attorney General of California, she oversaw the largest state justice department in the country. She forged strong relationships with law enforcement to keep people safe, fought for American consumers and fought against those preying on the American people. She won a $20 billion settlement for Californians whose homes had been foreclosed on and a $1.1 billion settlement for students and veterans who were taken advantage of by a for-profit education company. She also defended the Affordable Care Act in court and enforced environmental laws.

The stakes could not be higher. Former President Trump presents a grave risk to our country, our global alliances and the future of democracy. As President, he regularly ignored the rule of law. One of his first acts was to order an unconstitutional Muslim travel ban. His last act was to try to stay in power by defying election results and the will of the American people. In between, he put in place extremely conservative Supreme Court justices who reversed longstanding precedents and legal protections: stripping women of reproductive rights, gutting environmental protections and granting Trump virtual immunity for his “official acts”.

We all have had the honor of serving as United States Attorneys, in other leadership roles at the United States Department of Justice and as civic leaders. We love our country and believe in its infinite possibilities. But this takes work. We urge all Americans to join us in supporting Vice President Harris for President of the United States.

Some of the nation’s most respected federal law enforcement officials, including former AG Loretta Lynch, have signed this letter. Former DOJ officials from both parties are warning the country that Trump is a threat to justice and the rule of law in the United States.

The best way to protect freedom and make sure that the DOJ does not become a political weapon and arm of Donald Trump is to vote for Kamala Harris and make sure that she is the next President Of The United States.

