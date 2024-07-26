Trump Holds A Fake Cabinet Meeting With Netanyahu At Mar-a-Lago

In a truly weird scene, Trump tried to stage a cabinet meeting in a dark room in Mar-a-Lago with Netanyahu.

Video:

Trump is having a fake cabinet meeting with Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago pic.twitter.com/pKYwfJeSYD — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 26, 2024

The video picks up with Trump saying, “Third world war right now. We’ve never been so close since the Second World War because we have incompetent people running our government right now. Thank you very much, everyone.”

The idea of a third world war is one of Trump’s favorite obsessions. Joe Biden is the first president in decades not to have US troops involved in military action somewhere in the world. Trump’s pals Netanyahu and Putin are responsible for two of the largest ongoing conflicts in the world.

The setup was bonkers. Trump apparently brought the media in to see him and Netanyahu sitting around a dining room table in a dark room as the ex-president rants about World War III.

It is all really weird and not normal.

Since Trump can’t function like a normal human being, he keeps doing things that he thinks sane people do. In contrast to Kamala Harris, Trump continues to make himself look more weird and unstable than ever before.

The sketch at Mar-a-Lago was bizarre and showed why Trump shouldn’t be in the White House.