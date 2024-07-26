Trump Release New Ronny Jackson Letter Adding To Speculation Ex-President Wasn’t Shot

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) wrote another letter for Trump claiming that the ex-president was shot and attacking the FBI Director, stating that the cause of Trump’s ear wound is unknown at this time.

Here is the latest Rep. Jackson letter in Eargate:

What has gotten MAGA and Trump in a tizzy is the testimony from FBI Director Chris Wray that it is still uncertain as to how Trump was injured.

This is an ongoing investigation, so it makes sense that the FBI might not have a final determination on what caused the ex-president’s ear injury yet.

Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) said, “Donald Trump is clearly using this as part of his campaign. And if he’s lying about whether he was actually shot, that’s something that the American people should know.”

This is true. Trump is using this as part of his campaign, and he could easily clear the whole matter up by allowing the doctors who treated him to release a letter or appear on camera.

The assassination attempt is still horrible, no matter how Trump was injured, but transparency to the public matters. If Trump is telling the truth, and his track record of lies suggests a strong possibility that he is not, the American people deserve to know before they cast their ballots in the presidential election.