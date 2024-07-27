Harris Campaign Slams Criminal Trump For Promising To End Democracy

While delivering remarks on Friday night, former president Trump told a Christian group that if they voted in November, they would not have to vote again, the Harris campaign slammed Trump.

Trump said, “You have to get out and vote. You won’t have to do it anymore. Four years, it will be fixed, it will be fine. You won’t have to vote anymore.. In four years, you won’t have to vote again.”

The Harris campaign responded via spokesperson James Singer, “When Vice President Harris says this election is about freedom she means it. Our democracy is under assault by criminal Donald Trump: After the last election Trump lost, he sent a mob to overturn the results. This campaign, he has promised violence if he loses, the end of our elections if he wins, and the termination of the Constitution to empower him to be a dictator to enact his dangerous Project 2025 agenda on America. Donald Trump wants to take America backward, to a politics of hate, chaos, and fear – this November America will unite around Vice President Kamala Harris to stop him.”

Trump is a criminal who wants to end democracy. There is no debating. Donald Trump isn’t hiding it. He’s saying it out loud. The ex-president is promising his supporters that if they show up and vote for him in November, they won’t have to show up and vote anymore.

Trump didn’t say that they wouldn’t have to vote for him. He appears to have meant voting period, as in he will take care of that chore called voting and make sure that we never have to do it again.

The ex-president shows his contempt for democracy by refusing to debate anyone younger than he is, and claiming that elections that he doesn’t win are rigged.

Trump is not only a criminal. He is the enemy of American democracy.