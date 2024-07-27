Turnout Has Reportedly Tripled In Deep Red Rural Pennsylvania For Kamala Harris Events

The enthusiasm in Pennsylvania for Kamala Harris has reportedly reached the rural and very red parts of the state.

Rep. and Democratic nominee for Auditor General, Malcolm Kenyatta posted:

It is important to understand that with presidential margins being so close in Pennsylvania, Democrats campaign in the state’s rural red areas, not to flip them, but to drive Democratic vote totals up by getting Democrats in rural red areas engaged.

Joe Biden won Pennsylvania in 2020 in large part by getting high turn out from Democrats in rural red areas, which held down Trump’s surge in the rural spots where he is most popular. Biden was able to negate Trump’s rural increase in Pennsylvania, which allowed him to win the state off of turnout in the blue parts of PA.

Trump doesn’t have another group of voters in the state. He has to run up the score with rural Republican voters. If Rep. Kenyatta’s account is accurate, and others who are on the tour agreed with him, Donald Trump may have a growing problem in Pennsylvania.

