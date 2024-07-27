White Women Call Raises $11 Million For Kamala Harris

The call organizing white women for the presidential campaign of Kamala Harris has raised $11 million off of a single two hour zoom meeting.

Shannon Watts posted:

NEW: Thursday night’s Zoom gathering of nearly 200,000 women who answered the call to help elect Kamala Harris in 100 days has raised $11 million. Thank you @WinWithBLKWomen for showing us how it’s done. Let’s keep it going. Donate here: https://t.co/LdoUkYH3Fj pic.twitter.com/XK3CVVGonC — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) July 27, 2024

Watts was also talking about the organizing and fundraising effort on MSNBC’s The Katie Phang Show:

.@shannonrwatts tells Katie Phang about the white women call in support of the Harris campaign, "I woke up to an email this morning saying that we have now raised over $11 million from a two-hour call, which is pretty astronomical." pic.twitter.com/eMkjDDMSTf — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) July 27, 2024

The outpouring of immediate support has been impressive and amazing. Trump beat Hillary Clinton among white women 47%-45% in 2016. Trump’s percentage of support among white women grew to 53% in 2020, so this large scale organizing effort to support Harris is bucking a recent trend in American politics.

The thing that Trump and the Republicans have been most worried about is happening. Voters are getting engaged and involved in the election.

Most importantly, voters are finding Vice President Harris to be a candidate that they like, and if the choices are having racist crashed on our national couch for the next four years and going though our wallets as we sleep, or Kamala Harris, it looks like voters are moving quickly toward Harris.