White Women Call Raises $11 Million For Kamala Harris

The call organizing white women for the presidential campaign of Kamala Harris has raised $11 million off of a single two hour zoom meeting.

The outpouring of immediate support has been impressive and amazing. Trump beat Hillary Clinton among white women 47%-45% in 2016. Trump’s percentage of support among white women grew to 53% in 2020, so this large scale organizing effort to support Harris is bucking a recent trend in American politics.

The thing that Trump and the Republicans have been most worried about is happening. Voters are getting engaged and involved in the election.

Most importantly, voters are finding Vice President Harris to be a candidate that they like, and if the choices are having racist crashed on our national couch for the next four years and going though our wallets as we sleep, or Kamala Harris, it looks like voters are moving quickly toward Harris.

