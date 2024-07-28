Largest Crowd Ever Seen Shows Up For Kamala Harris Event In Georgia GOP Stronghold

The largest crowd ever seen for a Democratic event showed up to support Kamala Harris in the GOP stronghold of Forsyth County, Georgia.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported:

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear hopped atop the bed of a Dodge Ram 1500 in Atlanta’s northern suburbs on Sunday and glanced at the crowd of hundreds, some attending their first Democratic event, who had gathered to see him.

…

The campaign deployed him Sunday to Forsyth County, a quintessential Republican stronghold where Democrats have struggled to make inroads. Many locals said they’ve never seen such a crowd at a Democratic event here.

…

It’s a reliably Republican county that no Democratic nominee has carried since Jimmy Carter was in the White House. Biden couldn’t capture a third of the vote here four years ago.

Clip of Beshear:

Trump has seen his percentage of the vote drop in the country from 71% in 2016 to 66% in 2020. Democrats are hoping to hold Trump under 60% in 2024. If Trump would finish under 60% in a Republican stronghold in a state that Biden won by a famously small margin in 2020, it might be enough to help keep Georgia blue for a second straight presidential election cycle.

Democrats use the same strategy in Pennsylvania. Since Trump is almost entirely dependent on rural red counties to win, the goal is to activate every Democratic vote in these areas to prevent Trump from running up an even higher margin of victory.

The Harris momentum is real. People do not want to go back to Donald Trump. The hunger for a new generation of leadership is intense, and it is even showing up in the reddest parts of swing states like Pennsylvania and Georgia.