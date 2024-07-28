Kamala Harris Raises $200 Million In Less Than A Week

The Harris campaign announced in a memo that the Vice President has raised $200 million in less than a week.

According to a memo provided by the Harris campaign:

Team Harris has raised $200 million since President Biden’s endorsement last Sunday – a record-shattering haul. Of that amount, 66% came from first-time donors, further proof of the tremendous grassroots support for the Vice President.

The enthusiasm for Vice President Harris’ candidacy is uniting and growing our winning coalition – with endorsements from young voters, voters of color, labor, Barack and Michelle Obama, and countless more leaders and advocates. The party is so united behind Vice President Harris’ candidacy that she earned enough delegates to become the presumptive nominee barely 24 hours after announcing her campaign. Just this weekend, dozens of surrogates are joining Team Harris on the campaign trail.

The money is immensely important. Whether people want to admit it or not, campaigns need money to be successful. Donations are also a signal of enthusiasm. New polling released on Sunday showed that Kamala Harris has taken the enthusiasm lead over Trump. Harris voters are more enthused about voting for their candidate than Trump voters are about voting for the ex-president.

The coalition building behind Harris is broad and diverse. The same coalition, but possibly bigger, has powered Democrats to victories and overperformances in every election since 2017. Trump and the Republicans are on the run. Trump is trying to keep a lead in the election while also avoiding debating the Vice President. If the polling continues to shift and the Harris momentum keeps growing, Trump will have no choice but to participate in a debate.

Harris still has to name her running and hold her convention. If the momentum continues, things could get ugly for Trump and the GOP.