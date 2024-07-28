Kamala Harris Co-Chair Calls Trump Cray-Cray And Questions His Mental Acuity

Harris campaign co-chair Mitch Landrieu called Trump cray-cray and said that the ex-president can barely say anything that makes sense anymore.

Landrieu said on MSNBC’s The Weekend when asked about Kamala Harris allowing cameras into her fundraisers:



The more you see Donald Trump unless you like him. The more you see Kamala Harris the more you like her. Let’s have more of it.

I was watching those clips of president Trump. That is an old, tired, grumpy dude who is just cray-cray. He can’t hardly say anything that makes any sense any more. I think they ought to be concerned about his mental acuity and the choices he has made. Last Sunday all of a sudden when President Biden decided he wasn’t going to run again, the vice president stepped into this race. She roared into it. She took off like a rocket ship. She has a pulse of the nation in her hands.

She raised $200 million. We have 150,000 new volunteers. We had over 2000 events across the country yesterday. She is ready to go. As you know president Trump who was Mr. any time-anyplace has looked on his calendar and realized he had something on that day. He cannot debate her, because he is scared to debate.

Video:

Harris national co-chair Mitch Landrieu on Trump, “That is an old, tired, grumpy

dude who is just cray-cray. I think they ought to be concerned about his mental acuity.” pic.twitter.com/XfWdc5oxJc — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) July 28, 2024

The strategy is simple. The Harris campaign is calling out Trump for what he is. Democrats also have a massive advantage in the age discussion now, so they are using it.

The majority of Americans think Trump is an old, weird, crazy extremist, rapist, and felon. Democrats aren’t normalizing Trump. They are not going to treat him like any ex-president. Trump can’t be talked about in normal terms. He is not a normal ex-president or a normal candidate.

Democrats aren’t playing games with Trump as they are calling out his craziness.