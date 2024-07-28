Kamala Harris May Have Put Minnesota Away As She Leads Trump By 10

Donald Trump was targeting Minnesota as a potential pick up in the presidential election, but Kamala Harris now leads the state 50%-40%.

KSTP reported on their poll:



Riding a wave of mostly positive coverage as the presumptive new presidential nominee for Democrats, Vice President Kamala Harris has a significant lead over former Republican President Donald Trump in Minnesota, 50% to 40%, according to our new KSTP/SurveyUSA poll.

Another four percent prefer another candidate and five percent are undecided. That 10-point lead is four points higher than our last survey of a Trump-Biden match-up conducted before Biden’s disastrous debate performance in late June when Biden had a six-point lead over Trump, 47% to 41%.

…

She leads Trump by 27 points among women, 58% to 31%, seven points higher than Biden last month. Trump leads by seven among men, 49% to 42%, about the same as last month against Biden. Harris leads among independent voters, 40% to 30%, five points higher than Biden.

In a week Trump has gone from trying to expand the electoral map and talking about an Electoral College landslide to seeing Minnesota potentially being put out of reach and hoping that Harris doesn’t do the same thing in Pennsylvania by picking Gov. Josh Shapiro as her running mate.

If Pennsylvania and Minnesota are closed off to Trump, his path to victory would require winning three of Wisconsin, Michigan, Georgia, and Arizona.

Trump just held a rally in Minnesota on Saturday night. The ex-president is trying to find other paths to the presidency. The Trump campaign thought Minnesota could be an option for them, but the elevation of Harris might have closed that door.