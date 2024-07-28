The Election Is Swinging As Kamala Harris Now Leads Trump In Enthusiasm

A new ABC/Ipsos Poll found that more voters are excited about voting for Vice President Kamala Harris than they are voting for ex-president Donald Trump.

ABC News reported:

Harris has an edge over former President Donald Trump when it comes to how much enthusiasm Americans feel for them as nominees. Forty-eight percent of Americans say they would feel enthusiastic if Harris becomes the Democratic nominee. Fewer, 39%, say they are enthusiastic about Trump being the Republican nominee.

Enthusiasm for Harris as the Democratic nominee peaks among Democrats (88%) and Black Americans (70%). Forty-nine percent of independents express enthusiasm for Harris, whereas only 31% of independents are enthusiastic about Trump.

There has been an increase in the proportion of Democrats saying they are absolutely certain to vote – going from 70% to 76%. This is now about equal to the 78% of Republicans who say they are certain to vote in the November contest.

The election is swinging away from Donald Trump. There are two factors at play. The increase in Democratic enthusiasm has gotten the Democratic coalition excited and back in the race. On the flip side of the coin, Republican voters showed during their primary that they were never excited about Trump. Many Republicans have consistently expressed the desire in polling for a new nominee and a new generation.

There are Trump forever devotees, and they are the majority of the Republican Party, but there are also a substantial number of Republicans who want a new generation of leadership, and are voting for Trump, but are not excited about it.

The anti-Trump coalition in the United States is bigger than Trump’s MAGA supporters.

Kamala Harris appears to be mobilizing Democrats and Independents. Early voting begins in a little more than 30 days. If Harris keeps this momentum going, she will take control of the election, and be in a position to win.