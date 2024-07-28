Michigan Voters Are Ditching Trump Since Kamala Harris Got In The Race

Republicans and Independents in Michigan who were supporting or leaning toward Trump are now looking at Kamala Harris.

Trump supporters are dumping him to vote for Kamala Harris! 😲 pic.twitter.com/8fa6wrcOfO — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) July 28, 2024

Here were some comments from Michigan voters in Macomb County:

TUCHMAN: You are a Republican.

LAURA CHIDSEY, MICHIGAN VOTER: Yes.

TUCHMAN: And in 2020, did you vote for Donald Trump?

CHIDSEY: Yes.

TUCHMAN: 2016 also?

CHIDSEY: Yes.

TUCHMAN: And now this year, had you planned to vote for Donald Trump?

CHIDSEY: Well, I did. Now, table’s my turn.

TUCHMAN: With Kamala Harris?

CHIDSEY: Yes.

TUCHMAN: So you’re not sure?

CHIDSEY: Not sure. So I got to — I got to research a little more.

TUCHMAN: But you like Kamala Harris?

CHIDSEY: Yes, I do.

….

TUCHMAN: Before Kamala Harris got in the race, were you undecided or did you know who you were going to vote for, for president?

JOHN HEBERT, MICHIGAN VOTER: I was definitely leaning towards Trump before she got in.

TUCHMAN: And now, how do you feel now that she’s in?

HEBERT: I’m waffling a little bit.

….

TUCHMAN: You’re an independent. But after the debate, you were considering voting for Donald Trump.

MARK KRUK, MICHIGAN VOTER: Correct. Yep. It just — just the debacle of it, it was a disaster for sure.

TUCHMAN: So now that Kamala Harris is in the race, are you still leaning towards voting for Donald Trump?

KRUK: No. I think I’m going to go Ha — Kamala

The CNN piece also found some people who were committed Trump supporters, and people who were supporters of the Democratic nominee no matter who it was, but a common theme is starting to stand out.

People are really tired of Donald Trump.

They are sick of the scandals, the drama, the lies, the corruption, mostly though, they are just sick of seeing Donald Trump. The guy has never gone away. He is the Republican nominee for a third straight time, and people really seem to want something different.

Kamala Harris is offering them a younger fresher voice that brings smiles and energy to the campaign, and that is resonating with voters. In a state like Michigan where a few thousand votes can separate victory from defeat, these voter defections away from Trump are a big deal, and could make a huge difference in November.