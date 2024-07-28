Pete Buttigieg Went On Fox News Sunday And Obliterated Trump’s Attacks On Kamala Harris

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg went on Fox News Sunday and destroyed Trump and Fox’s attacks on Kamala Harris.

Buttigieg said when asked about the right’s “concerns” about Harris:

The idea that somebody hasn’t been tested or vetted when they have been Vice President Of The United States for nearly four years just doesn’t make any sense. She is in obviously one of the most visible leadership roles in the country and she’s demonstrated both her effectiveness in that job and a vision for the country that Americans agree with. And that’s the real reason I think she’s going to win is that most Americans already agree with her on the issues that they care about the most that affect them the most, whether we’re talking about choice and her stance on defending a woman’s right to choose versus Donald Trump who eliminated the right to choose in this. He sent it back to the States to be fair. Let’s be very clear. He is proud of the fact that he demolished the national right to choose in this country period.

…

There was a national right to choose in this country law of the land for 50 years, which the vast majority of Americans believe was the right thing to do. But Donald Trump made a promise when he was a candidate. One of the few promises he actually kept, by the way, you know, he didn’t keep his promise of 6% economic growth. He didn’t keep his promise to drain the swamp to deal with. Well, but even before the pandemic, even before the pandemic, America went into a manufacturing recession which really hurt places like where I come from in the industrial Midwest. But anyway, my point is my point is he broke his promise for that kind of economic growth. He broke his promise to pass an infrastructure bill, right? He said he would do that, he failed to do it. The Biden-Harris administration got it done.

He even broke his promise to that January 6th mob when he said I will be at your side when you march down to the Capitol. We actually did keep two promises. He kept his promise to destroy the right to choose in this country and he kept his promise on tax cuts for the rich.

Video:

Pete Buttigieg wrecks Trump’s attacks on Harris on Fox News Sunday, “The idea that somebody hasn’t been tested or vetted when they have been Vice President Of The United States for nearly four years just doesn’t make any sense.” pic.twitter.com/532ypjnUsb — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) July 28, 2024

Buttigieg went on a Fox News produced program and told America why they should vote for Kamala Harris and why they should not vote for Donald Trump in very clear terms.

There are some people on social media who support a Harris-Buttigieg ticket, but that is very unlikely for the same reason why Buttigieg wasn’t able to take off during the 2020 primary campaign. Pete Buttigieg is popular with Democrats nationally, but he won’t help Harris win a swing state in 2024 the way a Josh Shapiro or Mark Kelly would.

Pete Buttigieg is a very effective messenger to an important subset of voters. Buttigieg reaches Democrats who watch Fox. 2022 ratings data showed 42% of Democrats age 25-54 who consume cable news watch Fox News. Fifty eight percent of younger Independents also watch Fox News during the day. Buttigieg reached all of those voters, and the message he delivered on Fox News Sunday was devastating for Donald Trump.