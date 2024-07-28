Trump’s Approval Rating Is Cratering Now That Kamala Harris Is In The Race

Any assassination attempt bump that Trump got is gone, as new polling shows that his approval rating is 36%.

ABC News reported:

Forty-four percent of independents have a favorable view of Harris, up from only 28% a week ago. Her unfavorability rating among independents is now 40%, which is a slight drop from 47% last week.

…

Trump’s favorability rating dropped slightly from 40%, measured in the week following the attempted assassination and the Republican National Convention, to 36% in the most recent poll.Trump’s favorability rating among independents also saw a drop in the last week. Twenty-seven percent of independents have a favorable of Trump, which is down from 35% last week.

Trump’s approval rating to where it has been for much of the last several years. Donald Trump is not a popular candidate, and when voters are given the option of someone they like more, they choose the other option and send Trump’s numbers back toward his baseline approval of around 37%.

The 36% that approve of Trump are his hardcore base of supporters.

In the coming days and weeks pay attention to whether Trump can push his approval rating up closer to 40%. His campaign is more likely going to attempt to lower Kamala Harris’s approval rating, because Trump can’t win a high turnout election against a popular opponent.

Republicans need a low turnout base election for Trump to have a chance.

Trump was shot at, picked his running mate, and held his convention, and he still could not get an approval rating over 50%.

Donald Trump is the least popular major party nominee in modern US political history.