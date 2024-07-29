Fox News Tried To Get JD Vance To Apologize To Childless Americans And It Was A Disaster

Trey Gowdy tried to get JD Vance to apologize for his attack on childless Americans, but instead Trump’s running mate claimed repeatedly to have been taken out of context.

Gowdy asked Vance right off the top, “I’ve heard from many women, most of whom are conservative, and they would very much like to vote for President Trump and you, but Senator, they are disappointed. So nuns and priests aside, do you agree that there are people who very much love this country and are invested in its future? But they also happen to be childless.”

Vance answered by brushing off Gowdy’s question, and then getting to what he really wanted to talk about which was his claim that he was taken out of context, “of course I believe that Trey. And if you look at the full context of what I said, it’s very clear. The Democrats have tried to take this thing out of context and blow it out of proportion, which is what they always do Trey because they don’t have an agenda to run on themselves. And if you look at what the American people are most concerned about Trey, it’s not an out of context quip that I made three years ago.”

Just to make sure that America knew that Vance would not be apologizing, even after Trey Gowdy did everything but cut his mic and dub the words I’m sorry into the interview, Trump’s running mate doubled back later and said:

I do think that being a parent actually has a profound effect on somebody’s perspective, and we should honor and respect that, but there are a whole host of people who don’t have children for a whole host of reasons, and they certainly are great people who can participate fully in the life of this country, and that’s not what I said, Trey.

If you look at what the left has done, they have radically taken this out of context, and in fact, aggressively lied about what I’ve said. What I do think is true, Trey, and this goes to the heart of what I was talking about three years ago in those comments, but it’s going to be something I continue to talk about, is that the left has increasingly become explicitly anti child and anti family.

Video:

Trey Gowdy tried numerous times to get JD Vance to apologize for his attack on childless women. Vance claimed he was “taken out of context,” so here is full answer on Fox News. pic.twitter.com/ZomnvaPBFU — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) July 29, 2024

Trey Gowdy and Fox News were basically begging Vance to apologize and make this whole thing go away, but Vance is performing for an audience of one, and if he apologized, he would look weak i Trump’s eyes, so the MAGA thing to do is to blame the left and claim to have been taken out of context.

Who cares how many votes it may cost Republicans? Vance knows that he has to look strong to Trump at all times.

The interview was a disaster, just like everything else that JD Vance has touched in this campaign.

Trump made a massive mistake by picking Vance, but since he never admits mistakes, JD Vance is likely here to stay.