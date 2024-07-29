Mike Johnson Picks 1/6 Conspiracy Theorist For Trump Assassination Attempt Task Force

Speaker Mike Johnson has selected 1/6 conspiracy theorist and misinformer Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) to serve on the House Trump assassination attempt task force.

Speaker Johnson's picks to the Trump assissination attempt task force include Clay Higgins, who has been a font of Jan. 6 conspiracy theories/misinformation https://t.co/KK3Pg9Kd70 pic.twitter.com/ddR7I61t1L — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) July 29, 2024

The task force will be led by Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA) whose district includes Butler, PA, and besides Higgins will include Reps. Mark Green (R-TN) David Joyce (R-OH) Laurel Lee (R-FL), Michael Waltz (R-FL), and Pat Fallon (R-TX).

The Democratic ranking member will be Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO). The other Democrats on task force are Reps. Lou Correa (D-CA), Madeleine Dean (D-PA), Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA), Glenn Ivey (D-MD) and Jared Moskowitz (D-FL).

The task force will have to work fast to complete its investigation before the current Congress expires, but Mike Johnson is sending some red flags with his choices that this task force will have some severe partisan lean.