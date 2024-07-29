Sen. John Kennedy tried to attack Kamala Harris on Fox News and it did not go well.

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) called Vice President Kamala Harris a ding dong, but he looked like the ding dong as he imploded on the air.

Kennedy said to Fox News host Neal Cavuto, “I don’t care about her gender. Neal, maybe you do, but I don’t. I don’t care about her race. I care about her competence. Then why call her a ding don.

Cavuto asked, “Then why call her ding dong?”

Kennedy continued, “And I’m telling you what the polling shows. I’m telling you what the polling shows and it does, and I’ll be glad to sit down with you and walk you through the polls.”

Cavuto replied, “Yeah please do. Because I never know when it’s constructive to call people names.”

Kennedy then attacked Cavuto, “But I’m sorry. I’m sorry if that hurts your feelings, but. But let me say it again.”

Cavuto said, “Senator, you keep bringing it back to my feelings. My feelings matter little. All I’m telling you is if you think you can gain this November calling people names I don’t know how far that goes, left or right. But we’ll see. It’s still early to your point.”

Kennedy now was after Cavuto, “Your feelings seem to me like they matter to you a lot, Neal. And I’m trying to be objective here.”

Neal Cavuto ended the interview with, “Let me say it again. Are you really being objective, Senator? I just think you’ve had a bash a thon of name calling at her. If you call that being objective, I don’t know. But Senator, I do want to thank you for coming.”

Video:

Kennedy’s interview on Fox was not helpful at all for the Trump campaign. Might want to reconsider having this guy implode on tv on behalf of your candidacy pic.twitter.com/bGkCbvy9tW — Acyn (@Acyn) July 29, 2024

Republicans are trying to attack Harris, and we all know what Kennedy was trying to do. Kennedy was suggesting that Kamala Harris is incompetent because she is not white, and a woman. Kennedy started out trying to smear Harris, but then attack host Neal Cavuto as he suggested that what Kennedy was doing was dumb and would backfire.

Republicans have no clue how to counter Harris, and they can feel the election slipping away from them.

What Sen. Kennedy did was ugly and also a sign of panic, and even Fox News can see that this is a really bad idea.