Kamala Harris Campaign Warns That Project 2025 Isn’t Going Anywhere

The Harris campaign is warning America that Trump’s duck-and-dodge on Project 2025 doesn’t change the fact that the agenda is the same.

Harris for President Campaign Manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez said in a statement in response to the news that the head of Project 2025 is stepping down:

Project 2025 is on the ballot because Donald Trump is on the ballot. This is his agenda, written by his allies, for Donald Trump to inflict on our country.

Hiding the 920-page blueprint from the American people doesn’t make it less real – in fact, it should make voters more concerned about what else Trump and his allies are hiding.

What remains clear is that Trump, Vance, and the Project 2025 agenda will take America backwards: more abortion bans, more suffering, higher costs for the middle class, cuts to Social Security and Medicare, repeal of the Affordable Care Act, dirtier air and water, and empowering Trump to destroy American democracy.

Vice President Kamala Harris is fighting for a future where every person has the opportunity not just to get by, but to get ahead. Where Americans are free from Republicans inserting themselves into our bedrooms, family rooms, and doctor’s offices.

Vice President Harris has made a career out of exposing liars and frauds like Donald Trump, and stopping dangerous plots like Project 2025 from making people’s lives worse. This election won’t be any different.

Donald Trump thinks that the American people are stupid and that if he makes the public-facing aspects of Project 2025 go away, his political problem will vanish.

The issue is that the policy work for Project 2025 was already done. The project is Trump’s agenda and transition document. Donald Trump has no interest in staffing or policy proposals. He probably hasn’t read a single page of Project 2025.

What makes the document so dangerous is that the ex-president is willing to implement it, no questions asked.

Don’t be fooled. Project 2025 hasn’t gone anywhere. Trump is trying to solve a political problem, but nothing has changed when it comes to the extremist Republican agenda.