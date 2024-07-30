Kamala Harris Looks At The Camera And Humiliates Trump In Atlanta

At one point, Vice President Harris looked directly in the camera, spoke to Donald Trump, and told him to come and say it to her face by showing up for the debate.

Harris said:

So the momentum in this race is shifting and there are signs that Donald Trump is

feeling it. They have noticed. So, last week you may have seen he pulled out of the debate in September, he had previously agreed to.

Oh, so here’s the thing, here’s the funny thing about that. Here’s the funny thing about that. So he won’t debate but he and his running mate sure seem to have a lot to say about me. And by the way, don’t you find some of their stuff to just be plain weird? Well, Donald, I do hope you’ll reconsider to meet me on the debate stage because as the saying goes, if you got something to say, say it to my face.

Video:

Kamala Harris just looked at the camera and spoke directly to Trump, "Well, Donald. I do hope you'll reconsider to meet me on the debate stage. Because as the saying goes, if

you got something to say, say it to my face." pic.twitter.com/kUbsubCZQm — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) July 30, 2024

Kamala Harris humiliated Trump and made him look like a coward on national television in front of the entire world. Trump is likely to be fuming, because he was called out by a woman with brown skin.

Vice President Harris is right. The momentum has shifted in the election. Donald Trump and his campaign have not been able to find an effective line of attack against presumptive Democratic nominee, and Harris is doing something that the ex-president is definitely not used to. She is taking the fight to him, and demanding that he step up.

Donald Trump is in an election against an opponent who is smarter, younger, and more qualified than him. Trump is so stale he has to recycle his nickname for Harris while his opponent is blowing him out of the water with energy and enthusiasm.