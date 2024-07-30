Kamala Harris To Campaign In Battleground States With Her Running Mate Next Week

Vice President Kamala Harris will reportedly be campaigning in swing states next week with her chosen running mate.

Reuters reported:

Vice President Kamala Harris will tour battleground states next week with her vice presidential candidate, two sources familiar with the planning said on Tuesday, a signal the selection process for her running mate is coming to a close.

…

Harris will announce her vice presidential pick before next week’s tour of states that could swing to Republicans or Democrats in November, one of the sources said.

The way Harris is doing her running mate roll out is the opposite of Donald Trump who waited until the Republican convention, because he thought that he was building anticipation, drama, and hype that would lead to more free media for his campaign, and bigger television ratings for the Republican convention.

None of those things happened.

Instead, a gunman shot at Trump, his VP pick hit the news cycle like a leaky balloon, and the debut fell flat.

VP Harris is doing her pick and roll out the more traditional way. She is going to get a week of bounce and coverage if she names her running mate by Monday. If her running mate is national fresh face with some energy, think Josh Shapiro, the Democratic ticket could ride that wave into their convention, which right now has the feel of a rocking happy party that should play well to the nation.

The Kamala Harris running mate pick is coming, and with it will be the next headache for Trump and the Republican Party.