Tens Of Thousands Show Up For Kamala Harris Rally In Georgia

Donald Trump has a big problem as a crowd estimated to be at 10,000 or more has shown up in Atlanta for VP Kamala Harris’s rally.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported:

Harris campaign officials say there’s about 10,000 people in the arena, which would make this the biggest Democrat event for Harris’ bid since she became the party’s presumptive nominee. About 3,000 people attended a Wisconsin rally for Harris last week shortly after President Joe Biden withdrew from the race.

It will be difficult to get an exact head count, but this will be the biggest event that Harris has attended since becoming the presumptive Democratic nominee last week.

Small donors have flooded the campaign with contributions as Harris For President has raised more than $200 million less than a week.

Polling shows that Harris is tied with Trump in Georgia at 47%:

NEW: Kamala Harris is performing better than Joe Biden did against Donald Trump across the swing-state map. Much more from our latest with @bpolitics –> https://t.co/EICf2dgJxD pic.twitter.com/lU5AXWSOYN — Eli Yokley (@eyokley) July 30, 2024

Here was Megan Thee Stallion performing before Harris took the stage:

.@theestallion gets the crowd fired up at the Kamala Harris rally in Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/2ThsNiMFAW — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) July 30, 2024

The energy and the enthusiasm are definitely with Kamala Harris.