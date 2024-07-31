Biden Adds To His Legacy By Canceling Student Loan Debt For 30 Million More Americans

President Biden added to his populist legacy by canceling student loan debt for 30 million more Americans.

The President said in a statement:

Today, my Administration took another major step to cancel student debt for approximately 30 million Americans. By providing more information to borrowers on how they can take advantage of our upcoming debt relief programs, borrowers will be prepared to benefit swiftly once the rules are final. Despite attempts led by Republican elected officials to block our efforts, we won’t stop fighting to provide relief to student loan borrowers, fix the broken student loan system, and help borrowers get out from under the burden of student debt.



Today’s announcement comes on top of the significant progress we’ve made for students and borrowers over the past three years. That includes canceling student debt for nearly 5 million Americans so far through various actions; providing the largest increases to the maximum Pell Grant in over a decade; fixing Income-Driven Repayment so borrowers get the relief they are entitled to under the law; and holding colleges accountable for taking advantage of students and families.



From day one of my Administration, I promised to fight to ensure higher education is a ticket to the middle class, not a barrier to opportunity. I will never stop working to make higher education affordable and to make sure our Administration delivers for the American people.

So far, the idea of President Biden focusing on governing and pushing the Democratic agenda over the finish line as much as possible before the election while Vice President Harris campaigns and attempts to take the baton is working out well for Democrats.

Joe Biden has been one of America’s most populist and progressive modern presidents. Biden understands the burden that the student debt system has piled on tens of millions of Americans and is doing everything within his constitutional powers to help.

Trump has promised to reverse Biden’s actions on student loan debt, which is important for millions of Americans. This isn’t surprising given that the ex-president ran a scam for-profit university.

Biden continues to do the work for the American people and is the kind of president who won’t stop until the last second of the last minute of his term in office has expired.