Kamala Harris Excites Democrats In Wisconsin’s Fastest Growing County

Democrats in Dane County, Wisconsin, are reporting a massive uptick in enthusiasm for Kamala Harris in the state’s fastest-growing county.

The AP reported:

Dane County, which includes Madison, is the fastest-growing county in the state, fueled by the combination of the University of Wisconsin and the state capital’s workforce.

…

According to interviews with more than a dozen Madison Democrats, Harris’ attention to specific party priorities, in addition to her younger age and livelier style, have helped restore their enthusiasm.

Daniel Zaydman, 24, pointed to Harris’ March public call for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war, a conflict that has divided the Democratic base. Biden has also pushed for a cease-fire while continuing to back weapons shipments to Israel as it conducts a war in Gaza that has resulted in at least 39,000 Palestinian deaths.

Democrats were exhausted by the idea of having to refight the 2020 election. Republicans weren’t exactly excited about Trump either, but the party out of power is traditionally hungry to get back into power no matter who the nominee is. Democrats needed a jolt of energy and that is what Harris has delivered.

It is important that Harris isn’t saddled with the Gaza political quagmire. Biden has to try to navigate to try to obtain a ceasefire. The President is burdened by being the final voice to work for peace. The Vice President has been able to take a more vocal stance on Gaza in calling for a ceasefire.

Dane County is the Democratic stronghold in Wisconsin, and it is the key to Harris winning the state. An enthused and growing Madison area can allow Democrats to pile up enough votes to win statewide. Biden only won Wisconsin by 21 votes in 2020.

If Harris can do the same, it will mean that she will likely be the next president.

A fired-up Dane County is a great sign for Democratic prospects of keeping Wisconsin blue.