Kamala Harris will be holding her first rally with her new running mate in Philadelphia on Tuesday in the home state of Gov. Josh Shapiro.

Politico reported:

Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to announce her running mate by Tuesday, when she will hold her first rally with her pick in Philadelphia.

The two will barnstorm cities in seven swing states in four days. In addition to Philadelphia, they’ll hit western Wisconsin, Detroit, Raleigh, Savannah, Phoenix and Las Vegas.

The Harris campaign is cautioning not to read too much into the choice of Philadelphia as the first stop on the Democratic ticket’s barnstorming tour, and VP Harris is interviewing her potential running mates in the coming days so the campaign wants the to keep the door open to other potential running mates.

Securing Pennsylvania for Democrats in November would be a game changer of each campaigns’ election strategy. For Trump to have any hope of winning the White House, Pennsylvania is a must have state. Without Pennsylvania, Trump would have to virtually run on the table on the rest of the remaining swing states. Trump would have to win three of Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona, and Georgia to win the presidency. Most of the remaining swing states are tied, and Trump leads in none of them.

The main reason why Harris might not pick Shapiro is also one of his biggest positives. His youth. Shapiro just turned 51 in June, and some might see running to two youngish compared to the nation’s recent presidential election trends as a problem.

However, Barack Obama was 47 when he took office. The median age of US presidents when they are sworn into office is 55. Both Trump and Biden were far above the average age of a US president,

A Harris/Shapiro ticket would be more in line with historical averages than some might have thought. The campaign can suggest otherwise, but it would be a pretty big fake out for Harris to hold her first rally with her in running mate in Pennsylvania, and not pick Josh Shapiro.