Trump Melts Down Over Kamala Harris’s Big Georgia Rally

Trump went on a bitter rant about Kamala Harris’s Georgia rally as he seemed both jealous and worried.

Trump posted on Truth Social:

Crazy Kamala Harris, voted the WORST Vice President in American history, needed a concert to bring people into the Atlanta arena, and they started leaving 5 minutes into her speech. I don’t need concerts or entertainers, I just have to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!

The Harris rally was a big success that featured a crowd numbering in the tens of thousands. Trump has not been able to maintain the enthusiasm of the crowds that attend his rallies for years. Trump falsely claimed that people left the Harris rally, when his own supporters fell asleep during his acceptance speech at the Republican convention.

Donald Trump went from having a lead in this election to potentially trailing Vice President Harris in less than two weeks.

Kamala Harris is brining something to the 2024 election campaign that Trump can’t match. Harris is bring youth, excitement, and energy that Trump’s stale and sluggish campaign has no solution for.

Trump’s best chance of winning was for the election to be about two older white men running for the presidency. The media fell into the frame that Trump and Biden were the same because they are both the oldest candidates to seek the presidency.

Since Biden stepped aside, the focus is all on Trump, and if he can’t diminish the voter enthusiasm for Kamala Harris, he will be swept away to the dustbin of history.