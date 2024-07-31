Trump Knows He’s Losing So He Goes Full Racist At Pennsylvania Rally

Donald Trump’s campaign knows that they are losing more ground each day to Kamala Harris which is why their Harrisburg, PA rally has gone full racist.

Trump is playing racist headlines on video board for his rally attendees:

Wow — Newsmax reporter says that the Trump campaign is displaying headlines on the video board ahead of his rally in Harrisburg "showing that Kamala Harris was first sworn in as one of the first Indian American senators." They're really focusing the campaign on racist smears. pic.twitter.com/rsCvHgI0y4 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 31, 2024

Trump lawyer Alina Habba warmed up the white power crowd:

Habba: Unlike you Kamala, I know who my roots are and where I come from pic.twitter.com/DMpdu2h861 — Acyn (@Acyn) July 31, 2024

Habba said, “I am a strong woman, a mom, a lawyer, and an American. Unlike you, Kamala, I know who my roots are, I know where I come from, and I don’t play around with the Constitution.”

Trump’s interview with black journalists was a disaster of epic proportions. The polls all now show that the election is at minimum tied.

Donald Trump is going exactly where everyone thought he would go once Kamala Harris became the presumptive Democratic nominee. Trump is going to have to go lower than low. Trump can’t win on energy, enthusiasm, support, or the issues.

Trump has to hope that he can divide America on race, and that will be enough to get him back into the White House, but the United States is a different country than it was even 15 years ago, and Trump’s racist attacks are just as likely to backfire as they are to work.