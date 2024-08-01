Trump talks to the press after meeting with Republican Senators.

As Biden And Harris Free Hostages, Trump Makes Racist Posts

FlipboardPinterestPrintReddit

Biden and Harris made a historic deal to free US hostages, and Donald Trump’s response was a racist post about Kamala Harris.

Biden and Harris negotiated the biggest hostage swap since the end of the Cold War. Three detained Americans are among those released. It is a historic event:

The Republican presidential nominee should have a lot to say about this news. He should be welcoming the Americans home, especially he couldn’t get them released while he was president.

This is what Trump posted:

Instead of thinking about America, at the time of publication, Trump went all in on his racist campaign against Kamala Harris.

The release of hostages doesn’t matter to Donald Trump. The ex-president doesn’t care about the Americans who were held and are still being held by his pal Putin. The release of the hostages didn’t help Trump’s campaign to return to the White House, so he is ignoring it at the time of publication of this story.

There is not a single bone in Donald Trump’s body that cares about the United States or the American people. Trump can sense that he is in danger of getting blown out in the presidential election, and winning the election is the only thing that will keep him from potentially becoming a federally convicted felon.

Trump’s racist attacks didn’t work on Wednesday, and they won’t work today.

What Donald Trump is doing is reminding a majority of Americans why they rejected him in 2020 and are likely to do so again in 2024.

Jason Easley
Follow Me
Latest posts by Jason Easley (see all)

Tagged: , , , ,

You may also like...

Copyright PoliticusUSA LLC 2008-2023