As Biden And Harris Free Hostages, Trump Makes Racist Posts

Biden and Harris made a historic deal to free US hostages, and Donald Trump’s response was a racist post about Kamala Harris.

Biden and Harris negotiated the biggest hostage swap since the end of the Cold War. Three detained Americans are among those released. It is a historic event:

Biden negotiates the largest prisoner swap since the end of the Cold War involving Americans Evan Gershkovich and Paul Whelan. pic.twitter.com/o3xEOnDN69 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 1, 2024

The Republican presidential nominee should have a lot to say about this news. He should be welcoming the Americans home, especially he couldn’t get them released while he was president.

This is what Trump posted:

Thank you Kamala for the nice picture you sent from many years ago! Your warmth, friendship, and love of your Indian Heritage are very much appreciated. Donald Trump Truth Social 09:56 AM EST 08/01/24 @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/13mKGX5AkZ — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) August 1, 2024

Instead of thinking about America, at the time of publication, Trump went all in on his racist campaign against Kamala Harris.

The release of hostages doesn’t matter to Donald Trump. The ex-president doesn’t care about the Americans who were held and are still being held by his pal Putin. The release of the hostages didn’t help Trump’s campaign to return to the White House, so he is ignoring it at the time of publication of this story.

There is not a single bone in Donald Trump’s body that cares about the United States or the American people. Trump can sense that he is in danger of getting blown out in the presidential election, and winning the election is the only thing that will keep him from potentially becoming a federally convicted felon.

Trump’s racist attacks didn’t work on Wednesday, and they won’t work today.

What Donald Trump is doing is reminding a majority of Americans why they rejected him in 2020 and are likely to do so again in 2024.