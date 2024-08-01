Biden Hits Trump With The Ultimate Mic Drop After Hostage Release Remarks

President Biden responded to Trump claiming that he could have gotten a better deal in getting the hostages out by asking why he didn’t do it when he was president.

Video of Biden:

Biden crushes Trump's claim that he could have gotten the hostages out without giving up anything. Biden responds, "Why didn't he do it when he was president?" pic.twitter.com/1ClQGIcnSe — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 1, 2024

Biden was asked by a reporter after his remarks announcing the release of the hostages for his response to Trump’s claim that he could have gotten a better deal than Biden for the release of the hostages by asking, “Why didn’t he do it when he was president?”

for President Biden, this is a legacy defining moment that will go down in history. It is also something that Donald Trump failed to accomplish when he was president.

Watch Biden’s remarks on the release of the hostages:

Here are President Biden's remarks about the biggest hostage deal since the end of the Cold War. pic.twitter.com/RjLdN8mQcU — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) August 1, 2024

It is the same concept as with the infrastructure bill, if these things are so easy to do, as Donald Trump claims that they are, why didn’t he do them when he was in office?

The answer is that these accomplishments aren’t easy. Each of them takes a rare mix of intelligence and skill.

While Trump flails, President Biden continues to add to his legacy of presidential greatness.