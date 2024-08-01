Biden talks about historic hostage release

Biden Hits Trump With The Ultimate Mic Drop After Hostage Release Remarks

FlipboardPinterestPrintReddit

President Biden responded to Trump claiming that he could have gotten a better deal in getting the hostages out by asking why he didn’t do it when he was president.

Video of Biden:

Biden was asked by a reporter after his remarks announcing the release of the hostages for his response to Trump’s claim that he could have gotten a better deal than Biden for the release of the hostages by asking, “Why didn’t he do it when he was president?”

for President Biden, this is a legacy defining moment that will go down in history. It is also something that Donald Trump failed to accomplish when he was president.

Watch Biden’s remarks on the release of the hostages:

It is the same concept as with the infrastructure bill, if these things are so easy to do, as Donald Trump claims that they are, why didn’t he do them when he was in office?

The answer is that these accomplishments aren’t easy. Each of them takes a rare mix of intelligence and skill.

While Trump flails, President Biden continues to add to his legacy of presidential greatness.

Jason Easley
Follow Me
Latest posts by Jason Easley (see all)

You may also like...

Copyright PoliticusUSA LLC 2008-2023