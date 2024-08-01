Democrats Respond To Trump’s Racist Attack On Harris By Raising $23 Million

Not only did Donald Trump implode while speaking to black journalists, but his racist attack on VP Harris caused Democrats to raise $23 million.

Democratic pollster and strategist Matt McDermott posted, “The one upside to Trump’s racist tirades: the response from grassroots donors. As of this hour $23,961,076 has been raised through ActBlue today, the largest fundraising day in the past week. Donations began spiking immediately following Trump’s NABJ interview.”

For those who aren’t aware, Donald Trump claimed that Kamala Harris wasn’t really black. Trump attacked the three black female journalists interviewing him, and spent 34 minutes melting down.

Trump is the best fundraiser and get out the vote tool that Democrats have. Donald Trump didn’t redefine an election that is slipping away from him, he dug the hole even deeper.

Trump is going to continue these racist attacks because they are all that he has. Donald Trump doesn’t have policies to run on, or a vision for the future.

All the ex-president has is hate, but the more hate that he spreads, the more Democrats commit to defeating him. This is not working out the way Trump anticipated. It isn’t 2008 or 2016 anymore and while the types of smears that Trump is using will be effective with his own supporters, they don’t seem to be moving the nation at large.