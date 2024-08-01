Kamala Harris Raised More Money In A Week Than Trump Raised In July

Donald Trump got shot at, picked a running mate, and held a convention, and he raised less money in a month than Kamala Harris did in a week.

Politico reported:

Former President Donald Trump pulled in nearly $140 million in July, his campaign announced Thursday, a major haul coming off of the Republican National Convention and an assassination attempt.

The haul represents a major increase from June, when his campaign and other affiliated groups raised just under $112 million. Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign hasn’t released its July total yet but said it raised $200 million in just the first week of her run.

It also known that the funds kept pouring in for Harris through the end of the month, so her July total should be eye popping and August could be huge after she names her running mate and accepts the nomination at the Democratic convention.

Trump is in trouble. Even though he tried to exploit the assassination attempt and get his supporters to open up their wallets, he could not keep up with the prenominal pace of Harris’s fundraising.

Vice President Harris also has access to all of the Biden campaign operation and fundraising, so her sprint for the White House should be very well funded.

If Harris pulls and stays ahead in the polls, Trump’s fundraising will dry up. These next two months will be critical, but Kamala Harris is in an outstanding fundraising position against Donald Trump.