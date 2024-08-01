MAGA Melts Down Over Biden’s Historic Hostage Deal

MAGA is having a meltdown of the historic Biden-Harris deal to bring American hostages home.

Video:

sigh — Burgum’s spin of the hostage deal with Russia is “the reason why Russia wanted to do this deal now is they think President Trump is gonna win, and they don’t want to deal with him.” pic.twitter.com/dbD89kuIPs — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 1, 2024

Doug Burgum said on Fox News, “On a larger scale, again, the Biden administration is clear. The reason why why Russia wanted to do this deal now is that they think the President Trump’s going to win and they don’t want to deal with him.”

Fox News tried to spin the hostage release as a bad thing for America:

Fox is really working hard to spin the hostage release as bad. Harris Faulkner, “We saw with Britteny Griner we’ve made deals where really bad criminals have been part of those — there is never a good criminal but really deadly people have been part of the swaps in the past.” pic.twitter.com/ZLGOx9sWxh — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 1, 2024

Harris Faulkner said, “We saw with Griner we’ve made deals where really bad criminals have been part of those — there is never a good criminal, but really deadly people have been part of the swaps in the past.”

Trump has responded by not mentioning the hostages but by making racist posts about Kamala Harris on Truth Social.

Republicans and their media don’t want to talk about Biden and Harris bringing home American hostages. That doesn’t fit their narrative that only Trump and the GOP can deliver for the country.

Today is a historic day for America and a great day for the families and friends of the hostages who were released. It is also a major victory for diplomacy that again showed that the Biden-Harris approach is much more effective than anything that Donald Trump could ever offer.

The right is melting down and falling into conspiracies because with Trump in charge of the Republican Party, when America wins, they lose.