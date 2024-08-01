Majority Of Republicans Show Signs That They Would Love To Ditch Trump

Polls now show that a majority of Republicans and all voters think Donald Trump is too old and would like him to drop out.

The YouGov poll found, “In a YouGov poll conducted between July 25-29, 59 percent of Republicans surveyed said they would prefer a president under the age of 75. Trump celebrated his 78th birthday in June. Forty percent said they had no preference, and just two percent said they would prefer a president over the age of 75.”

Earlier, an AP poll found that 57% of Americans want Trump to drop out of the race.

The vast majority of Americans and members of his own party clearly want Trump gone. Republicans have now been stuck with the same nominee for three straight presidential election cycles.

Republicans did have a chance. Primary voters did have other options. They could have chosen Nikki Haley or Ron DeSantis, but they chose to stick with Trump, because they like the ex-president thought that they were going to be rematching with Joe Biden.

Now that they are facing Vice President Harris, even Republicans are starting to express doubts and think that Trump may not be up to the task of matching Kamala Harris’ energy and stamina.

Donald Trump is now the old man in the race, and nearly 60% of Republicans would like to have a younger nominee.