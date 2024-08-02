Harris Campaign Tells Trump To Man Up And Debate

Trump is now claiming that he doesn’t need to debate Vice President Kamala Harris because everyone already knows him. The Harris campaign told Trump to man up.

Trump Has A New Excuse For Not Debating Harris

Trump said, “Oh, they say Trump’s not doing the debate. It’s the same thing they’ll say now. Right now, I say why should I do a debate? I’m leading in the polls and everybody knows her. Everybody knows me.”

Video of Trump on Fox News:

Trump: Why should I debate? Everybody knows me pic.twitter.com/qGZJdjJf7S — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) August 2, 2024

The Harris Campaign Responds To Trump’s Refusal To Debate

Harris for President Co-chair Cedric Richmond responded, “Donald Trump needs to man up. He’s got no problem spreading lies and hateful garbage at his rallies or in interviews with right-wing commentators. But he’s apparently too scared to do it standing across the stage from the Vice President of the United States. Since he talks the talk, he should walk the walk and – as Vice President Harris said earlier this week – say it to her face on September 10. She’ll be there waiting to see if he’ll show up.”

Donald Trump Is Afraid To Debate Kamala Harris

If Trump’s interview with three female black journalists was an indication of how he would do in a debate, Donald Trump should be afraid to debate the Vice President.

Trump has consistently demonstrated a fear of debating anyone younger than he is during the 2024 presidential campaign. The ex-president likely knows that his weaknesses and limitations will be exposed in a debate against a younger opponent.

If Trump stands side by side with Kamala Harris, he is going to look old, and the contrast of the campaign will be made clear to voters.

The Harris campaign has done a good job of defining the election as a choice between the past and future, and if Trump appears with Harris it could end any hope he has of winning.