Josh Shapiro Totally Destroyed JD Vance

JD Vance tried to insult Gov. Josh Shapiro by comparing him to Barack Obama, and Shapiro took apart Trump’s running mate.

A reporter told Gov. Shapiro, “Governor, JD Vance just said this about you, and these are his words, quote, he compared you to a really bad impression of Barack Obama. What is your response to that?”

Shapiro said:

Is that what he said? That’s great. I love how we get the real-time quotes here. I mean, look, I don’t know. Barack Obama was probably our most gifted orator of my time, so it’s kind of a weird insult, I guess.

But, look, I’ll say this about JD Vance. Yeah. It is real hard being honest with the American people. When you’re not being honest with yourself. JD Vance is a total phony baloney. He is the most inorganic candidate I think I have ever seen on the national stage. He doesn’t know what he believes. And that is why it is impossible for him to articulate a coherent message to the American people.

Cause he doesn’t believe it. This guy is not exactly off to a good start. And it is clear that Donald Trump really has buyer’s remorse with his pick. So if he wants to sling insults in my direction, which I’m not even sure is an insult, let him do it. That’s fine. Bring it on. I’ll be ready for whatever the hell JD Vance throws in my direction.

Video:

Trump made a big mistake in picking Vance, and he seems to know it, which is why the ex-president claimed that running mate choices don’t matter.

Except Trump is the oldest major party nominee in American history, so his running mate choice matters. The odds of an 82 year old Donald Trump still being alive and well in four years are not great. Trump showed no thought about the country when he picked Vance.

Also, JD Vance has been a terrible candidate. He was an awful Senate candidate who only won the seat because of Ohio’s Republican lean. Vance has been a bad senator, so it should not shock anyone that he is a lousy running mate.

On the other hand, Josh Shapiro is showing why Vice President Harris should choose him. Shapiro is a gifted communicator with outstanding political skills, who has executive experience, and would be ready to govern if necessary.

Shapiro is everything Vance isn’t, and a Shapiro vs. Vance vice presidential debate would not be pretty for Republicans.