Delegate voting had just begun, but Vice President Harris had already secured enough delegates to be the Democratic presidential nominee.

Audio of Harris talking about securing the nomination:

Kamala Harris has officially passed the threshold to secure the Democratic nomination. Harris said, “I will officially accept your nomination next week once the virtual voting period is closed, but already I’m happy to know that we haveenough delegates to secure the nomination.” pic.twitter.com/2789F24GCg — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 2, 2024

VP Harris said:

I think we all approach our campaign with the same spirit including that this is truly a people powered campaign, and I would not be on this call right now and with you all were it not for your support and your trust, for which I am deeply grateful. I am honored to be the presumptive Democratic nominee for President Of The united States, and I will tell you the tireless work of our delegates, our state leaders and staff have been pivotal in making this moment possible, and your dedication cannot be overstated. Your dedication to our country.

You know, I know we all feel this way so strongly. We love our country. We believe in the promise of America, and that’s what this campaign is about, so of course I will officially accept your nomination next week once the virtual voting period is closed, but already I’m happy to know that we have enough delegates to secure the nomination. And later this month, we will gather in Chicago united as one party where we’re going to have an opportunity to celebrate this historic moment together.

None of this would have been possible without President Biden laying the groundwork for Kamala Harris to be the nominee. If some of the Democratic elites would have gotten their way, Democrats would be in the midst of total chaos with “mini-primary” or an open convention.

The fact that Biden immediately endorsed Harris changed the entire scope of the process.

The Rise Of Kamala Harris Has Been A Game Changer

Trump would be sitting pretty in the polls as Democrats fought with each other over who should be the nominee.

If Biden chose to step aside, the only correct answer was Harris. She had the national campaign organization and was the bridge to make sure that President Biden’s most dedicated supporters stayed with the party.

Kamala Harris has changed the course of the 2024 election and the track of American politics.

Democrats are the party who have it all together, while Republicans are sinking under the weight of the political anchor named Donald Trump.