Trump Screws Over His Own Campaign Before Kamala Harris Picks Running Mate

By claiming that running mate choices don’t matter, Trump has sabotaged his own campaign’s criticisms of Kamala Harris’s VP choice.

Eli Stokols said on MSNBC, “The Trump team, they are looking at these folks, looking into the files, trying to game out who she might pick. They are ready with hits on whoever it is. But I think, you know, the former president, Donald Trump, the other day just said himself, you know, in sort of defense or lack of defense of his own choice, the vice presidential pick doesn’t really matter. It’s the top of the ticket, and so, in a way, former president trump has already undercut his own campaign’s efforts to go after whoever Harris picks because he’s already gone out and said that part of the campaign doesn’t matter.”

Video:

Eli Stokles on MSNBC, "President Trump has already undercut his own campaign's efforts to go after whoever Harris picks because he's already gone out and said that part of the campaign doesn't matter." pic.twitter.com/Fw08o3mTNb — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 2, 2024

Here is Trump claiming that vice presidential picks don’t matter:

Trump completely throws JD Vance under the bus and says vice president picks are meaningless, " Historically, the vice president in terms of the election does not have any impact. Virtually no impact." pic.twitter.com/0rDkP2WmsR — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) July 31, 2024

Trump is incapable of thinking strategically or beyond himself. Trump picked Vance because he thought that he had the election won and Vance would help him run up the score with the Republican base.

Donald Trump has never thought for a second if JD Vance would be capable of being president if necessary.

Whatever criticism Trump’s campaign throws at Harris’s choice, the Harris campaign can respond with the ex-president’s own words.

Trump has no strategy. We’ve reached the point in this campaign where Trump is losing and sabotaging himself.

While trying to excuse himself for a lousy running mate choice, Trump set the table for Kamala Harris and the Democrats.