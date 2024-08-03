Jimmy Carter Is Trying To Stay Alive Long Enough To Vote For Kamala Harris

As he approaches his 100th birthday, former president Jimmy Carter said that his next goal is to stay alive long enough to vote for Kamala Harris.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported:

As former President Jimmy Carter nears his 100th birthday, his milestone celebration isn’t on his mind.

Defeating Donald Trump is.

“I’m only trying to make it to vote for Kamala Harris,” Carter told his son Chip this week, according to his grandson Jason Carter.

The fact that former president Carter entered hospice last year with reportedly only days left live, and he is still going strongly enough to be engaged and interested in politics is incredible.

No former American president has had a great post-presidency life than Jimmy Carter. Carter left office 43 years ago, as has a legacy of accomplishment that can’t be touched or approached by any ex-president. Carter dedicated his post presidency life to peace, helping others, and living the values of his faith.

Former President Carter turns 100 on October 1. Georgia’s early voting period begins on October 15. Even even his final stage of life, James Earl Carter is committed to doing one last great act for his country.