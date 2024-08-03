Kamala Harris Immediately Rejects Trump’s Sham Fox News Debate

Vice President Kamala Harris told Donald Trump that she will be at the agreed upon debate on September 10 while rejecting his sham Fox News debate.

Harris replied to Trump’s announcement that he agreed to debate on Fox News:

It’s interesting how “any time, any place” becomes “one specific time, one specific safe space.” I’ll be there on September 10th, like he agreed to. I hope to see him there. https://t.co/zqng89X8QD — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 3, 2024

Harris posted:

It’s interesting how “any time, any place” becomes “one specific time, one specific safe space.”

I’ll be there on September 10th, like he agreed to. I hope to see him there.

Trump has gone from saying that he will debate any time any place to saying that he will only debate on Fox News at a specific time with his choice of moderators and location.

As new Harris campaign advisor David Plouffe posted, “Donald Trump is cowardly backing out of the debate he agreed to. One just like the debate he did in June. Now, he seems only comfortable in a cocoon, asking his happy place Fox to host a Trump rally and call it a debate. Maybe he can only handle debating someone his own age.”

Trump agreed to a debate, and now he is backing out, because he can’t debate Kamala Harris on neutral ground. If it seems like Donald Trump is trying to rig a debate with the Vice President, it’s because that is exactly what he is doing.

Instead of reporting what Trump says about debates, the corporate media should be asking why Trump is backing out of debating Harris?

The ex-president is trying to move the goal posts, but he is the one who backed out of the ABC debate, and now is now trying to move the debate to Fox News.

Kamala Harris will be at the ABC debate on September 10th. The question is will Donald Trump have the courage to show up?